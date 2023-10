Ron Desantis is governor of Florida and pre-candidate for president of the United States for the Republican party in the 2024 elections | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to ban the activities of pro-Palestinian student groups that support Hamas at public universities in the state.

According to the Republican, who is a pre-candidate for the US presidency, his government has begun instructing higher education institutions, managed by the public authorities, to disable student clubs that express support for terrorist attacks against Israel.

The decision was criticized by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), which spoke out against the DeSantis administration’s policy, arguing that the state government cannot force public colleges to interfere in groups’ activities.

Another Republican Party candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, also disapproved of the measure. “It is a shameful political maneuver. It’s unconstitutional. It’s total hypocrisy for someone who criticized the left’s cancel culture,” said the governor’s rival in the presidential race.

In an interview with the American broadcaster NBCDeSantis said this is not a free speech issue.

“These student clubs have stated that they are not just in solidarity with the attacks against Israel, but are part of the Hamas movement. So, yes, you have the right to go out and demonstrate, but you cannot provide material support to terrorism,” he said. .

According to the governor, Florida has “strong laws against fundraising for groups like Hamas” and this is being enforced at this time. “It’s not a First Amendment issue. This is material support for the issue of terrorism,” he said.

According to the portal National Review, The DeSantis administration in recent weeks recommended that two state universities disband Students for Justice in Palestine organizations after finding that they had violated laws prohibiting anti-Semitism.