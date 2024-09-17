To become an American citizen, immigrants who meet the requirements established by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must complete an extensive process, and according to the tool provided by the agency on its official website, those who Residents of California are more eligible than those in Florida for a particular reason.

While all the legal permanent residents living in the United States have the possibility of obtaining citizenship by fulfilling certain conditions, certain states have a greater number of immigrants eligible for the process. Through its official website, USCIS has a tool called the Naturalization Eligibility Dashboardwhich provides important information on immigration statistics.

The information contained in the tool gathers country of birth, state, and central statistical area (CBSA) and includes individuals who obtained LPR status since fiscal year 2010 and have not yet filed an application for citizenship. The data shared by USCIS indicates that In California, the number of green card holders eligible for citizenship amounts to 2,005,321while in In Florida the figure is drastically lower, at 1,163,331.

By a narrow margin, the Golden State also surpasses the Sunshine State in the number of legal permanent residents ineligible for citizenship. Florida, The number of ineligible immigrants reaches 262,653while In California the figure is 498,693.

According to the USCIS description, the tool was developed to help promote the naturalization of people with specific circumstancessuch as low-income people, homeless people, people who travel frequently, people aged 50 or older, or people who previously had certain immigration status, among other categories.

California is the state with the most immigrants eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship.

States with the most citizens eligible for citizenship

The state of California is ranked first, according to USCIS information, The next state with the most inhabitants eligible for naturalization is New Yorkgiven that 1,367,263 of the immigrants residing there are eligible and only 310,973 do not meet the specified conditions.

Next, The Sunshine State is on the list with the above mentioned numbers, followed by the state of Texas (983,564 eligible and 277,982 ineligible) and New Jersey (514,898 eligible immigrants and 139,685 ineligible ones).