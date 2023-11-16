Heavy rains hit southern Florida during the afternoon and evening of November 15 as a result of a non-tropical low pressure that formed near the coast, reported the National Weather Service (NWS). This low pressure moved northeastward, generating strong winds and rain that caused unprecedented flooding in the region.

The NWS issued a flood alert for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which was extended until 10 a.m. Thursday. The heaviest rains were recorded in Broward County, where accumulations of up to 25 centimeters were reported in some areas.

The flooding resulted in damage to more than 100 homes and businesses in South Florida, with power outages in some areas. The greatest damage was observed in Broward County, where several streets and avenues were floodedand landslides were reported in some areas.

In Miami-Dade County, The flooding mainly affected low-lying areas, such as streets and parking lots.while in Palm Beach County, the consequences were less serious than in the other two counties.

Fort-Lauderdale, among the areas most affected by flooding

The city of Fort Lauderdale experienced the most severe flooding in recent years, reaching a record 65 centimeters of rain at Fort Lauderdale International Airportfar surpassing the previous mark of 37 inches in 1979.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department reported that More than 100 people were rescued from flooded areas, and several landslides were recorded without fatalities. Damage caused by flooding in Fort Lauderdale includes:

Floods in more than 100 streets and avenues, forcing the closure of some of them. Flooding of several parking lots, with the evacuation of parked vehicles. Damage to more than 100 homes, including flooding, structural damage and power outages.

Local authorities continue working to clean flooded streets and avenues, as well as assess the damage. Fort Lauderdale’s recovery process is anticipated to take several days.