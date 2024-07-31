Drew Kohn, a man who became a symbol of hope After miraculously awakening from a 244-day coma, he tragically passed away at the age of 30 after being hit by a truck.

The accident occurred last Friday in Collins Road around 5:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported.

Kohn, who had survived a devastating motorcycle accident seven years earlierwas walking when he was hit by a pickup truck whose driver claimed not to have seen him. Although the driver immediately stopped and called 911, emergency services Kohn was declared dead at the scene.

Drew Kohn’s story is one of remarkable recoveryas in the first accident, doctors thought he was brain dead and would never walk or talk again. However, against all odds, Kohn woke up from his coma after eight months and eventually began walking again and living a full life.

His mother, Yolanda Osborne-Kohn, recounted in an interview with WTLV-TV how Her faith gave her the strength to oppose the medical decision to remove her organs. of his son after the first accident.

Mother describes last conversation with son after awakening from coma“Yes, Mom, I’m fine. I love you, Mom,” were Kohn’s words as she opened her eyes for the first time after eight months of silence. After years of intense rehabilitation, Kohn walked again.

Drew Kohn left a deep mark on the lives of those who knew himAccording to a GoFundMe fundraising campaign, Kohn dedicated his time to helping people struggling with trauma and traumatic brain injuries, giving them hope.

“Drew showed us what it’s like to walk by faith. He touched countless lives along the way, pointing everyone he met to Jesus,” the page states. Now, his family is seeking support to cover funeral expenses and medical debts accumulated over the past seven years.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK their best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!