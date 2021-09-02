The Florida Congress said on Thursday (2) that it will present an initiative against abortion similar to the law that took effect last Tuesday in Texas, which prohibits the practice from six weeks of pregnancy.

Parliamentarians from both houses of the legislature – controlled by the Republican Party, as in the case of Texas – announced today their intention to present a bill similar to the one in the other American state, which practically prohibits abortion altogether.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said they are already working on a similar bill.

“There is no question” that Florida will consider an abortion bill like the Texas one, Simpson told WFLA Channel 8 television.

Anthony Sabatini, a member of the state’s House of Representatives who in the past has presented similar initiatives without success, spoke along the same lines.

“It’s time to start saving the lives of innocent unborn children in Florida,” Sabatini told ABC.

The new Texas law prohibits abortion from six weeks of gestation, when fetal heartbeats can be detected and many women are still unaware they are pregnant, and it does not provide for exceptions in cases of incest or rape.

In addition, it allows individuals to file civil suits against anyone who helps a pregnant woman have an abortion in violation of the prohibition.

Meanwhile, Simpson was pleased that the US Supreme Court, which has a strong conservative majority, ruled yesterday that it will not block the law in Texas.

“The Texas law represents a new approach and the fact that the Supreme Court has not stopped it from taking effect is encouraging,” said Simpson.

However, US President Joe Biden today ordered the mobilization of all possible resources from the national government to “ensure that women in Texas get safe and legal abortions” as he considers the new state policy “an assault” to women’s rights.

Abortion was recognized in the United States with the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, who established that a woman can terminate her pregnancy during the first six months of pregnancy.