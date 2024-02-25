Craving something sweet? Although throughout the United States there are great representatives of the bakery with options that range from traditional doughs to contemporary proposals, there is one place that, according to the customers themselves, stands out among the others, because it has excellent options for enjoy a delicious cake. Learn which bakery is the best in Florida and why it received that title.

Through Yelp, the American platform that publishes collective reviews about different places, it was revealed which is the best bakery in the Sunshine State. The firm asked its so-called elite squad to provide their opinions on where you could get the best bread in the entire state and that's how food lovers chose a place in Miami.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe was chosen as the best bakery in the entire state after having accumulated 1,290 reviews and a rating of 4.4. Customers consider this place to be a standout for its pies in general, although most mention that the must-try items are the chocolate peanut butter pie and the key lime pie.

But the best bakery in Florida offers something more, since, for example, cheesecakes and cookies are among the favorites. Those who want to know their offer to see if they truly have an outstanding flavor can go to any of their three branches located in: Wynwood, Coconut Grove and Fort Lauderdale.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe's key lime pie is a favorite.

Miami, the city in Florida that has great gastronomic exponents

If, in addition to trying something sweet, you want to experience the best of gastronomy in Miami, you have to know the two restaurants that make the list of the 100 best in North America to visit in 2024, according to Yelp.

In the classification The Fratellino restaurant, located in Coral Gables, was positioned at number five in the classification. Offering classic Italian dishes and homemade pastas, this spot has plenty of perfect ratings. In addition to the flavor, a success that diners praise is that it is decorated with family photos and white tablecloths, making it a cozy restaurant.

Besides, Bunbury came 56th. It's a sort of speakeasy with walls covered in old newspaper comic strips and neon green bottles. They have live music and a bar with 150 wine options. But the star of their menu are traditional Argentine recipes that include duck confit, grilled Vacio Prime and braised ribs.