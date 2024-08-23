Authorities are constantly alerting about strange messages that appear to come from a banking institution or some government entity, so you may feel ready to recognize a scam of this type. However, A new method has been detected in Florida that is proving effective and is specifically aimed at new employees.

Scammers know that the best way to trick a person is to catch them off guard and that is why They have found a good opportunity in those who have just joined their jobs. and therefore do not have enough confidence in their colleagues and do not fully understand the process.

The medium News Channel 8 shared how one of her collaborators, located in Tampa, Florida, went from receive an email, supposedly from one of her coworkers, to end up involved in a deception.

According to the story, criminals are using a new technique that consists of send employees an email with the name of another of their colleagues, Initially to obtain personal information and then to commit the scam and request money or some other type of benefit.

Marilyn Parker had recently joined the ranks of the media when she received an email from who she thought was Staci DaSilva, another employee of the company. In the message she asked her to help her with a task and to please will send you their cell phone number by email so you can communicate directly.

Thinking it was indeed a work issue, Parker decided to call first, but was sent to voicemail. Moments later, received a text message asking him to avoid calls and only communicate through messages.

That was the first clue to suspect. However, Parker trusted her and asked how he could help her. Then, The scammer asked her to go to a Sephora store and buy gift cards.

The article does not clarify how far Parker went with the scammers’ instructions before realizing it was a scam. What they did make clear is that They have filed a complaint with the police to follow up on the case.

Recommendations from Florida authorities to avoid being victims of fraud

The Tampa Police Department became involved in the above case and discovered that Scammers are targeting new employees with their deception techniques in the workplace.

The recommendation of the authorities is Always be wary of calls or messages that try to pressure you into carrying out a task. and never share personal information. They also asked people to file a police report to improve their chances of being able to track down the offenders and do something about them.