It occurred in Florida when a group of people noticed a striking animal that appeared in an artificial lake. Unexpectedly, residents of this county in the south of the state discovered a manatee swimming calmly in the water and no one could explain how it got there.

The neighborhood of Cedarwoods at Pembroke Pinesdawned with this mammal swimming through the lake located 16 kilometers from the Atlantic Ocean. One of the residents alerted a local news station, which quickly arrived at the scene and filmed the manatee.This is the first one we’ve seen on the lake“, they told WPLG Local 10.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel quickly explained how the manatee got there. Despite being an artificial lake, it has large pipes that pass under the road. and “They are large enough for them to swim safely.“Although they are usually closed, the floodgates are opened during the state’s rainy season.

The manatees They are often seen in the waters of Florida between the months of April and October, so A large number can be seen in different parts of the state. From the site VisitFloridaThey recommend being very respectful of the animal: “When interacting with manatees: look and do not touch,” they said.

How to help if I find a manatee in Florida



Amber Howell, a biologist with the Conservation Commission, spoke with Business Insider and left some Tips for helping a manatee in a similar situation. Contrary to popular belief, such as pushing the animal deeper, the expert says that this is the “worst case scenario.”

He also explained that the species has difficulty finding food and this causes hundreds of deaths a year, so it is common for them to migrate to other waters in search of food. Simply put, Florida residents who believe a manatee is in danger should contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline. (888-404-3922).