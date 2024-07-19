According to the criteria of
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel quickly explained how the manatee got there. Despite being an artificial lake, it has large pipes that pass under the road. and “They are large enough for them to swim safely.“Although they are usually closed, the floodgates are opened during the state’s rainy season.
The manatees They are often seen in the waters of Florida between the months of April and October, so A large number can be seen in different parts of the state. From the site VisitFloridaThey recommend being very respectful of the animal: “When interacting with manatees: look and do not touch,” they said.
How to help if I find a manatee in Florida
Amber Howell, a biologist with the Conservation Commission, spoke with Business Insider and left some Tips for helping a manatee in a similar situation. Contrary to popular belief, such as pushing the animal deeper, the expert says that this is the “worst case scenario.”
He also explained that the species has difficulty finding food and this causes hundreds of deaths a year, so it is common for them to migrate to other waters in search of food. Simply put, Florida residents who believe a manatee is in danger should contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline. (888-404-3922).
