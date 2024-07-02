According to the criteria of

The events occurred more than Six weeks ago, nine young people graduated from Higher Learning Advantage Academy in Lakeland, Florida They finished the school year and They went to pick up their certificateHowever, school staff told them they did not have the documents ready.

In accordance with News Channel 8it has been six weeks since the young people should have received the title. Faced with this panorama, Melissa Christner, mother of one of those affected stated that her daughter, Dakota, 18 years old, has an autism condition, so he requires his diploma for documentation of certain benefitsas well as to get an out-of-state job that he’s been waiting weeks for.

This is not the first time that Higher Learning Advantage Academy has been embroiled in controversy, as it has A couple of years ago the school had to change location in the middle of the school year.which halted classes for approximately two weeks.

According to the aforementioned media, court records show that The property owner filed an eviction suit against the school for debts exceeding US$50,000 in rent.

Why Florida school graduates were left without diplomas



In accordance with News Channel 8the Florida private school said that Graduates have not yet been able to receive their diplomas because the company contracted to print them was delayed.. After an initial claim, they were printed and received by the school. However, they realized that they contained errors.

The mother of one of those affected declared to the aforementioned media that he had been in contact by telephone to find out the status of the documents. In that context, he assured that they sent him an aggressive message from the Higher Learning Advantage Academy Lakeland, where some weariness was evident on the part of school authorities.