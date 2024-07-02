According to the criteria of
In accordance with News Channel 8it has been six weeks since the young people should have received the title. Faced with this panorama, Melissa Christner, mother of one of those affected stated that her daughter, Dakota, 18 years old, has an autism condition, so he requires his diploma for documentation of certain benefitsas well as to get an out-of-state job that he’s been waiting weeks for.
This is not the first time that Higher Learning Advantage Academy has been embroiled in controversy, as it has A couple of years ago the school had to change location in the middle of the school year.which halted classes for approximately two weeks.
According to the aforementioned media, court records show that The property owner filed an eviction suit against the school for debts exceeding US$50,000 in rent.
Why Florida school graduates were left without diplomas
The mother of one of those affected declared to the aforementioned media that he had been in contact by telephone to find out the status of the documents. In that context, he assured that they sent him an aggressive message from the Higher Learning Advantage Academy Lakeland, where some weariness was evident on the part of school authorities.
#Florida #graduated #arrived #degree #shocking #news
Leave a Reply