Although most people go to Florida beaches simply to sunbathe and relax, there are others who prefer to explore all that the sand has to offer. AND A group of friends used their treasure hunting skills to find a reward worth thousands of dollars

Using metal detectors, three friends took on the task of searching for the secrets buried on the beaches of Hutchinson Island, Florida. They didn't imagine that They would end up discovering coins that had been lost in an ancient shipwreck.

The men detailed that they had found twenty-two silver coins that are estimated to be around 300 years old, this along the Turtle Trail Beach area in Wabasso, according to what they told the media ABC.

After the evaluation, They learned that the coins had a value of around US$5,000. But these treasure hunting experts choose to keep their finds or donate them to museums, meaning they do not make a profit from what they find.

According to specialists, the coins are likely to have come from the wreck of the 1715 treasure fleet in which eleven Spanish ships returning from a trip to Cuba participated. The ships were surprised by a hurricane near Sebastian, Florida, and were unable to reach their destination. It is believed that strong winds pushed the ships towards the reefs of the Treasure Coasts, which are in fact named after the number of shipwrecks and everything believed to be at the bottom of the sea and on the beaches in the area.

Millions of dollars have been discovered on the beaches of the United States

Although his most recent discovery of silver coins was valued at around US$5,000, the reality is that The men have found, throughout their twenty-four years of experience, millions of dollars' worth of objects.

According to what they have shared, they have unearthed belt buckles, daggers, cutlery, porcelain, household items and clothing, among other objects. If they made a list of everything accumulated, They estimate that their treasures would be worth up to US$15,000,000.