Driving a car in the United States without the proper permit is a crime. Although each state has its own requirements and rules, in none of them is it possible to drive without the corresponding license. In the case of Florida, although it is not necessary to be a US citizen to obtain this document, Yes, a series of requirements must be met, some of which are not so well known.

Florida is one of the states where a significant number of immigrants are registered. These have the opportunity to have a driving license, but Requirements vary according to immigration status.

To obtain a driver's license in the Sunshine State, the essential requirements, regardless of immigration status, are: a valid identification and proof of residency in Florida. In addition, It is necessary to present original documents showing the Social Security number.

It is important to say that It is not necessary to be a US citizen to carry out the procedure, Those interested can present documents such as their passport or their identification issued by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for example the green card.

In all cases, legal presence in the United States must be demonstrated. in addition to proof that you reside in Florida, this may be through lease agreements, utility bills, bank statements or other.

but there is A requirement that many do not know can facilitate the process, and that is having a driver's license from the country of origin. These can be recognized by the state, as long as certain requirements are met. It is also necessary that the permit be updated and renewed when necessary. Although the details vary depending on the country of origin, if you have a permit from countries such as Mexico or Canada, You can apply for recognition in Florida to obtain the license without the need to perform traffic tests.

Consider that driving a car without a license is a crime and may lead to arrest and confiscation of the vehicle.

Additional requirements to drive legally in Florida

If the above requirements are met, then the application process to obtain a license is to schedule an appointment at one of the offices of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, where it will be necessary to present the aforementioned documentation in addition to perform a series of exams and the corresponding payment.

If you pass the tests, which usually involve a vision exam and a driver's education course to be able to take written and practical driving tests, you are given the driver's license that is valid both for driving in the state and nationally.

In addition to having a driver's license, it is necessary to follow the rest of the guidelines that apply in the state if you want to avoid fines and arrests by the authorities, among these are: