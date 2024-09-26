According to the criteria of
This caused that the United States Postal Service (USPS)for its acronym in English), must suspend its mail delivery operations to individuals and its retail operations in Florida, as detailed News Channel 8.
Hurricane Helene approaches Florida: What experts say
According to information from the agency AFP, The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported that The storm reached Category 2 status early Thursday, September 26.
With 155 kilometer per hour winds in the warm waters of the Gulf of MexicoHelena is approaching south of Tampa and the Apalachicola area in the northwest of the state.
According to the agency, Helena is expected to make landfall near Florida’s Big Bend between Thursday night and early Friday morning, noting that strong winds could affect “well inland in the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians”.
Therefore, the NHC told the population that they should prepare well to protect their lives and property; in addition to Florida, Helena’s path is expected to pass through AltantaThe Georgian city of 5 million is expected to experience strong winds and heavy rain through Friday, according to forecasts.
