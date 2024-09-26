He Florida is on alert due to Hurricane HeleneOnce again, normal life in the Sunshine State is disrupted by inclement weather that puts Floridians on edge every year.

This caused that the United States Postal Service (USPS)for its acronym in English), must suspend its mail delivery operations to individuals and its retail operations in Florida, as detailed News Channel 8.

According to the media, These services will be suspended until further notice due to complications from Hurricane Helene.and as detailed by USPS, its services are suspended throughout the Tampa Bay area and There are no alternative sites at this time. The agency said it will provide updates as they become available.

Postal service is suspended in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene approaches Florida: What experts say

According to information from the agency AFP, The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported that The storm reached Category 2 status early Thursday, September 26.

With 155 kilometer per hour winds in the warm waters of the Gulf of MexicoHelena is approaching south of Tampa and the Apalachicola area in the northwest of the state.

According to the agency, Helena is expected to make landfall near Florida’s Big Bend between Thursday night and early Friday morning, noting that strong winds could affect “well inland in the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians”.

Therefore, the NHC told the population that they should prepare well to protect their lives and property; in addition to Florida, Helena’s path is expected to pass through AltantaThe Georgian city of 5 million is expected to experience strong winds and heavy rain through Friday, according to forecasts.