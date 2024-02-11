Although practically no one wants to be subjected to breathalyzer testyou should know that there are rules that must be fulfilled If you want to avoid a suspension on your driver's license. This is what the laws say about it.

The use of the breathalyzer is a safety measure for drivers of automobiles, which serves to detect if the person behind the wheel you have consumed enough alcohol to put your safety at risk, that of passengers, pedestrians and other drivers, which is why this measure has been implemented in various parts of the world.

Rules to follow when passing through the breathalyzer



Florida laws are very clear regarding breathalyzer testing. and according to the specialized law portal, The Law Place, they establish that if a driver refuses a test in Florida, he could be infracted even with the suspension for one year of your driver's license.

What can I do if I am stopped in the breathalyzer?



The first thing you should do is call a reputable and trusted criminal defense attorney, since you only have 10 days after your arrest to apply for DUI school in an attempt to obtain a hardship license, experts say. of the legal firm.

It is best to get legal advice if you decide to suspend your driver's license.

How many drinks can I have to pass the breathalyzer test?



BACtrack, a portable breathalyzer brand, says that There are many factors that affect the result of the breathalyzer, Therefore, it is very difficult to estimate how many drinks a person would need to drink to reach the 0.08% limit of the device. He also emphasizes that not all drinks are the same: a cocktail served in one bar can have twice the alcohol than the one served in another bar.

Therefore, the recommendation will always be that If you decide to drink, the most sensible thing is to avoid driving so as not to expose your safety or that of others.