Florida is at the center of a controversy after state legislators approved a bill that prohibits homeless people sleeping or setting up camp on public property. This measure has already been sent to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature and enactment.

The bill would give counties the ability to designate specific areas for homeless people to campwith the approval of the state Department of Children and Families, for a period of up to one year, as stated AP. Those who use these camps will be prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, as stipulated in the project.

Proponents of the measure in the state Congress argue that it will help eliminate the nuisance caused by homeless people living in public areas and parks. Besides, argue that concentrating the homeless population in specific locations will facilitate the provision of local services.

Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin, who sponsored the bill, said it is society's responsibility to address homelessness and that the current model is not working. Martin noted that around 30,000 Floridians are homeless, and approximately half of them lack shelter. In this context, the project is presented as a compassionate response to the shortage of shelters.

Opponents argue that the bill simply seeks to remove homeless people from public view, without addressing the underlying causes of homelessness. Democratic Senator Shevrin Jones criticized the measure, noting that it only relocates homeless people without offering an exit strategy for those experiencing this situation.

Additionally, critics raised concerns about the potential coexistence of sex offenders and children in government-designated camps, as well as the safety and sanitation of these areas.

Why are they seeking to prohibit homeless people from sleeping in public places in Florida?

The bill defines public camping as reside overnight in a temporary outside room, such as tents or shelters, with the presence of bedding or personal belongings. People who sleep in legally parked vehicles are excluded from this prohibition. If Governor DeSantis signs the bill, it would go into effect on October 1.

This measure has sparked intense debate among lawmakers about how to address homelessness in Florida. While some see the ban as a way to solve the problem of homelessness in public places, others see it as a attempt to hide a complex social situation without addressing its causes fundamental.

According to the aforementioned agency, organizations defending the rights of homeless people have expressed their concern about the negative impact what this measure could have on an already vulnerable population. Human rights advocates urged lawmakers to seek more comprehensive, long-term solutions that address the structural causes of homelessness rather than simply moving the problem elsewhere.