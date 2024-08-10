It’s coming Back to school in the United States after what was the summer break, and it seems that it will be with Many new developments, mainly in the state of FloridaThere, a new, unprecedented security measure will be implemented that was announced by the authorities of a specific county.

Through an official statement, the Boward County Public Schools portal announced that, from the first day of classes upon returning from vacation, Metal detector screening will be implemented in all secondary schools of the region. This will be carried out at the entry points of each establishment.

Students, staff and visitors will be required to pass through metal detectors to enter schools. In addition, They will have to present their identification before being checked. and stand next to tables that will be next to the detectors for review by security personnel.

Authorities say that The aim of this curious measure is to “improve school safety”which underscores the commitment to providing “safe learning environments” for each and every high school student, and assures that the detectors “add an additional layer of security.”

In any case, to speed up the procedure, they explained that it will not be necessary to remove personal items such as shoes, phones, keys, belts or money, but it will be There will be some specific items that will set off the detector alarm.; such as for example computers laptops, umbrellas, musical instruments, large eyeglass cases, and three-ring binders.

Example of what metal detectors will look like in Florida schools Photo:Boward County Public Schools Share

School authorities’ recommendation to Florida parents

In light of this novel measure that will be implemented in Boward County, Florida, authorities took the opportunity to advise parents to supervise their children attend high school with only basic belongings and necessary, placing great emphasis on the fact that It is prohibited to carry weapons or other items not permitted in the establishment..

They also assured that the belongings of students who sound the alarm from the metal detector They will be returned once the review process by the detector has been completed. and by security personnel, as long as they do not detect any prohibited items.