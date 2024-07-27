The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced that it will begin implementing legislation that modifies the statute relating to driver’s license numbers or identification cards.

The change directly affects those randomly generated numbers and aims to improve security and safeguard people’s identity.

Authorities clarified that while the format of the license and identification card will remain the same, now They will use a different formula to determine the numbers that will appear on the documents.

Thus, residents who renew their license or identification card, either directly at the offices or through the Internet, a new number will be issued to them. Those who apply for the documents for the first time will be issued a card that already meets the new legal requirements.

Those who already have licenses under this new criterion, They will only see the number change later if they change their last name.

License numbers will change. Photo:Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Share

How do I know if I can renew my Florida license online?

The FLHSMV announced that the Updating driver’s licenses and identification documents To meet new numerical eligibility criteria, it is available online from the MyDMV portal.

However, You must go to an office in the following cases: