The change directly affects those randomly generated numbers and aims to improve security and safeguard people’s identity.
Authorities clarified that while the format of the license and identification card will remain the same, now They will use a different formula to determine the numbers that will appear on the documents.
Thus, residents who renew their license or identification card, either directly at the offices or through the Internet, a new number will be issued to them. Those who apply for the documents for the first time will be issued a card that already meets the new legal requirements.
Those who already have licenses under this new criterion, They will only see the number change later if they change their last name.
How do I know if I can renew my Florida license online?
The FLHSMV announced that the Updating driver’s licenses and identification documents To meet new numerical eligibility criteria, it is available online from the MyDMV portal.
However, You must go to an office in the following cases:
- If you used the digital service in your last renewal.
- If your current license does not meet Real ID requirements.
- If you need to update your photography.
- If you change your name by court order or marriage certificate.
- If you want to add or remove a designation or have a court order to update your credential.
- If you are getting your driver’s license or ID card for the first time.
- If you have a commercial driver’s license.
- If your license has the word “temporary” printed on it.
