Recently, Disney announced new benefits for its parks in Orlando, Florida. During 2025, Those who stay in one of its hotels will have the possibility of free access to one of the water parks. The promotion will run throughout the year and will guarantee access to any of the two sites the visitor chooses.

The company constantly announces new measures in the parks it has not only in different parts of the United States, but around the world. With these new features, Disney hopes to encourage visits to its facilities. For that reason, those interested in organizing a trip to Florida attractions They should be attentive to this benefit.

Disney water parks in Florida will be free for one day for hotel guests

According to what the company recently announced, and which was stated by News Channel 8the promotion will continue throughout 2025. For trips booked in that year, Those who stay at a hotel within Disney will be able to access free tickets to one of the water parksDisney's Typhoon Lagoon or Disney's Blizzard Beach.

The benefit will extend from January 1 to December 31 and will only apply to those who are part of the room, or rooms, reserved at the place of accommodation, so it cannot be added to guests who are outside the resort.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, one of two that hotel guests can access for free.

An important clarification is that the free ticket to one of the water parks, of the traveler's choice, will only apply on the day of arrival at the hotel. This information is important when planning the trip, since the benefit cannot be used after the day of check-in at the accommodation.