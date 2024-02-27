You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
AUTOPLAY
The company announced new benefits for those who visit Orlando parks.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Recently, Disney announced new benefits for its parks in Orlando, Florida. During 2025, Those who stay in one of its hotels will have the possibility of free access to one of the water parks. The promotion will run throughout the year and will guarantee access to any of the two sites the visitor chooses.
The company constantly announces new measures in the parks it has not only in different parts of the United States, but around the world. With these new features, Disney hopes to encourage visits to its facilities. For that reason, those interested in organizing a trip to Florida attractions They should be attentive to this benefit.
Disney water parks in Florida will be free for one day for hotel guests
According to what the company recently announced, and which was stated by News Channel 8the promotion will continue throughout 2025. For trips booked in that year, Those who stay at a hotel within Disney will be able to access free tickets to one of the water parksDisney's Typhoon Lagoon or Disney's Blizzard Beach.
The benefit will extend from January 1 to December 31 and will only apply to those who are part of the room, or rooms, reserved at the place of accommodation, so it cannot be added to guests who are outside the resort.
An important clarification is that the free ticket to one of the water parks, of the traveler's choice, will only apply on the day of arrival at the hotel. This information is important when planning the trip, since the benefit cannot be used after the day of check-in at the accommodation.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Florida #benefit #Disney #include #parks #applies
Leave a Reply