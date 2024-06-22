Although various health experts have warned about the risks of consuming raw meat, a man in Florida is carrying out a peculiar experiment, he says, in favor of science, and it is surprising everyone on social networks because He eats bull testicles looking for an important change in his body.

Through his Instagram account, @rawchickenexperiment, the man documents how he is eating daily. raw bull testicles with the intention of increasing your testosterone.

Its objective, as stated on its social networks, is to know if the viscera, especially the testicles, are actually capable of increasing testosterone, a hormone produced in the testicles that is important for a man’s sexual desire and physical appearance, according to the specialized health site MedlinePlus.

Over the last few days he has shared content on his profile in which he can be seen eating raw testicles in different ways. In one of them, you simply see how he takes a knife to open and eat the inside using only his hands.

Although in other cases he decided to make preparations, for example combining the viscera to make a kind of smoothie, and even a hamburger and a pasta that he titled “spaghetti and meat balls,” referring to the testicles.

First raw chicken, now bull testicles

It should be noted that the man, identified as John, is dedicated to gastronomy and that he had already attracted attention on social networks for do another quirky food challenge.

At the beginning of 2024 it announced in its accounts that it was going to eat raw chicken daily, for 100 consecutive days. After time, he assured that he did it successfully because he did not contract salmonella.

After that, he devised a new way to surprise everyone with his food and, starting on June 10, eats raw bull testicles.

However, until now he has not specified how long he intends to continue with that challenge. Nor has he given any detail about whether you have presented any type of physical or hormonal change.

It should be said that these types of challenges involve risks and that there is no scientific support for the benefits of this diet, so precautions are recommended.