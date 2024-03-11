Good news for drivers in Florida who constantly have to pay road tolls. Governor Ron DeSantis is supporting a refund so that some of the inhabitants have access to additional money, while they save.

If the initiative is approved, Florida drivers could get a refund of up to $1,200 per year. This is if lawmakers manage to extend a program that expired last January and allowed some residents to receive a 50 percent discount on monthly tolls.

Through this program, Those with E-ZPass or SunPass service could receive up to US$100 per month or US$1,200 per year cash. Although still a proposal, lawmakers anticipate this rebate would help more than 1,100,000 drivers with toll passes.

For this measure to be maintained during 2024, the state would have to approve an expense of US$450,000,000 to continue with the discount and reimbursement at the tolls.

Still, residents trust that their well-being will be prioritized. “We as Floridians who rely on toll roads to get to work or run our small businesses have been hit in the wallets. Recovering up to US$100 per month in tolls is the equivalent of a decent break in groceries at a time when every penny counts,” he told the outlet Newsweek Michael Ryan, founder of the company michaelryanmoney.com.

Who could have access to the toll benefit in Florida?

If approved, drivers only They will be able to receive the benefit of the refund if they are enrolled in the E-ZPass or SunPass program, in addition to making thirty-five or more trips through toll roads monthly.

To access the benefit it is necessary to have an E-ZPass or SunPass card. Photo:E-ZPass Share

Besides, The authorities clarified that this option is only available for two-axle cars, meaning commercial vehicles and motorcyclists cannot access the program.

It should be noted that both E-ZPass and SunPass are prepaid accounts from which road rates are deducted. Depending on how often drivers use them, they receive savings of up to 25 percent, plus rebates.