Oil prices are contributing to the decline in gasoline prices, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. The agency reported that according to its monitoring, gasoline prices in Florida are experiencing a new decrease after an unexpected increase last week.

The state average hit a new 2023 low of $3.16 per gallon last Monday, but then increased 8 cents per gallon by Wednesday. Fortunately, that upward trend was immediately reversed, as the state average decreased 2 cents a day over the past three days.

The price of crude oil has experienced three consecutive weeks of declines, declining 13 percent (US$11) since the end of October. The price of oil continues to have a direct impact on gasoline prices, as oil is a key component in gasoline. At the end of September, oil was trading above $90 per barrel. Friday’s closing price was $77.17, a drop of $5 from the previous week.

Regional gasoline prices show notable variations across Florida metropolitan markets. Among the most expensive areas are West Palm Beach – Boca Raton, at $3.37 per gallon, closely followed by Naples at $3.27 and Tallahassee at $3.24. On the other hand, the most accessible markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beachwith a price of $2.94 per gallon, followed by Pensacola at US$2.97 and Panama City at US$3.02.

“Last week’s increase in gas prices didn’t make much sense, considering how oil prices and gasoline futures have steadily fallen in recent weeks,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement – The Auto Club Group. “Anyway, the increase in pump was short-lived and those gains were mostly wiped out by the weekend. Oil prices are now at multi-month lows, which should help keep gas prices low during the holidays“.

AAA tips to save fuel

For those looking to save on fuel, there are various strategies. One of them is limit driving time. Furthermore, it is recommended compare gasoline prices in the local community, taking advantage of the fluctuations that may exist between different seasons. Pay cash It can also be beneficial, as some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Another aspect to consider to save on gasoline is reduce excessive vehicle weight. Every 100 pounds removed can improve fuel economy by 1-2 percent. In addition, adopting a conservative driving style, avoiding aggressive acceleration and excessive speed, also contributes to optimizing fuel efficiency.

For detailed information on daily gasoline prices, users can check Gasprices.aaa.com. State and metropolitan averages are available on the same site, providing a complete view of the current situation in Florida.