Tens of Bathers who were on the beach at Hillsboro Beach, in Florida, were surprised by the presence of an alligator swimming in the sea. Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) went to the scene after the emergency call from citizens. Specialists captured the reptile on the beach.

The coastal town of Hillsboro Beach, in Broward County, recorded the sighting of an alligator a few meters from the beach last Monday, according to reports NBC6, a medium that followed the action of the authorities with a helicopter. In the video, you can see how conservation specialists capture the crocodile and remove it from the site in a van.

American crocodiles usually prefer fresh water, although they can survive in salt water for short periods of time, so it is assumed that the specimen reached the sea by mistake and did not represent a danger to the population. “If you see an alligator in the ocean, understand that you took a wrong path somewhere, and you really don’t want to be in the sea.”Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill explained to the media.

Florida alligator’s “day at the beach” ends



The animal was removed from the area by wildlife specialists, who They took him to the Everglades to release him into a more suitable ecosystem for him. Local police officers supported the FWC representatives by containing the population so that they did not interfere in the operation.

Some of those present expressed their surprise at the strange sight of the alligator in the sea. “Most people were excited to see it, it’s not something that hasn’t happened before, but it really is something unusual. Many people took advantage of the opportunity to take photographs, but one man told me that his wife fled in fear to their condo. In general, everyone was ready to get back into the sea,” Marissa Bagg reported to NBC6.