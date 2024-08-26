The Possibility of updating an ID cardapply for a passport or some type of legal documentation, now It will be possible for certain Latinos without having to leave Florida Well, specifically in Tampa, a general consulate has just been inaugurated.

Last weekend The new Consulate General of Honduras began operations, Located on Armenia Avenue, it will serve people mainly from northern and central Florida.

In this regard, the media News Channel 8 interviewed Doris Padilla, the new Consul General of Honduras in Tampa who noted that Through these new offices they hope to serve 10,000 Hondurans from Tampa and its surroundings. such as Orlando, Jacksonville and Talahassee.

The intention is power Offer better services to Hondurans who for decades have had to resort to improvised optionsmainly to mobile consulates that, in many cases, were not properly equipped, and also lacked bathrooms and had no way of protecting people from the sun and rain.

The opening caused joy among the Honduran community in the area. In fact, activist Lurvin Lizardo shared that they had been looking for a long time for an office in Tampa through letters, calls and signatures, so now They are inviting people to come to the place to carry out consular procedures, so that it is possible to keep it open. The Consulate General of Honduras is located at 4023 N. Armenia Ave, Suite 300, Tampa, Florida.

The Consulate of Honduras will provide service from Tampa. Photo:Consulate of Honduras

What services are offered at the Consulate General of Honduras in Tampa, Florida?

Hondurans in Florida will have the opportunity to visit the new Consulate General in Tampa to be able to carry out various official procedures. For example:

Enrollment of the new DNI.

Issuance of passports valid for five and ten years.

Legal documents such as power of attorney.

Proof of life.

But not only that, It is planned that the consulate will also carry out various cultural activities.including the celebration of Honduras’ Independence Day, which will take place on September 15.