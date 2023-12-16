In Florida, authorities sanctioned Monarch High School for allowing a transgender student participate in women's volleyball tournaments, which contravenes the law promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis. The legislation, which was enacted on June 1 of this year, coinciding with the so-called “pride month,” prohibits transgender women from participating in sporting events in order to maintain “equity” at the time of matches.

The Florida High School Athletic Association fined the school $16,500, as a consequence of the omission of the law. Additionally, the establishment's general director and sports director were ordered to attend courses and seminars on the new rules and regulations, according to The New York Post.

The punishment also includes the prohibition of the student from participating in the male category for a period of eleven months.. Despite the sanction, this law only establishes the prohibition of biological men in women's teams, but it does not prevent them from playing in the men's category. The publication also states that the board learned of the situation after receiving an anonymous letter notifying the participation of the sanctioned woman in the team.

Gender law is not unique to Florida

This legislation is also present in Montana, Idaho and Arkansas, where it is clarified that women must play on teams that correspond to the gender with which they were born, not the chosen one. Along the same lines, it is added that the women's category teams are not open to biological men.

This controversial law has opened the discussion of various groups and organizations in favor of the LGBTTTIQ+ community, since they claim it is discrimination and a step backwards in favor of their rights. For their part, there are groups that support the measure as a way to maintain equity and not favor one team due to the physical advantages it may have.