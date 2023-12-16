You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
A secondary school was sanctioned for an event that occurred at a sporting event
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In Florida, authorities sanctioned Monarch High School for allowing a transgender student participate in women's volleyball tournaments, which contravenes the law promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis. The legislation, which was enacted on June 1 of this year, coinciding with the so-called “pride month,” prohibits transgender women from participating in sporting events in order to maintain “equity” at the time of matches.
The Florida High School Athletic Association fined the school $16,500, as a consequence of the omission of the law. Additionally, the establishment's general director and sports director were ordered to attend courses and seminars on the new rules and regulations, according to The New York Post.
The punishment also includes the prohibition of the student from participating in the male category for a period of eleven months.. Despite the sanction, this law only establishes the prohibition of biological men in women's teams, but it does not prevent them from playing in the men's category. The publication also states that the board learned of the situation after receiving an anonymous letter notifying the participation of the sanctioned woman in the team.
Gender law is not unique to Florida
This legislation is also present in Montana, Idaho and Arkansas, where it is clarified that women must play on teams that correspond to the gender with which they were born, not the chosen one. Along the same lines, it is added that the women's category teams are not open to biological men.
This controversial law has opened the discussion of various groups and organizations in favor of the LGBTTTIQ+ community, since they claim it is discrimination and a step backwards in favor of their rights. For their part, there are groups that support the measure as a way to maintain equity and not favor one team due to the physical advantages it may have.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Florida #gender #restriction #imposed #authorities #schools
Leave a Reply