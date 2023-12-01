Mike Kimmel, known on social media as Python Cowboy, shared a video of his fight against a Burmese python in the Florida Everglades. The dangerous encounter with the three-meter reptile occurred during a training trip for two hunting dogs., which emerged triumphant. The viper tried to defend itself from the hunters and even bit the man on the boot.

The Martin County man, who is a hunter and wildlife consultant, shared how he found a huge three-meter female python in the Evergladesthanks to the cunning of his dog Rogue, a black Labrador whom he is training as a snake catcher.

“As I pulled it out of hiding, the python seemed to get bigger and bigger. “I knew I had to quickly grab her tail and get her out of there, but she refused to come out and fought,” explains the hunter in the video he published on his YouTube channel. “We were fighting, until I was finally able to get her out, then she bit my boot! And we continue fighting,” he says, satisfied after having subdued the reptile.

“We had a great night and Rogue found her first three meter python. “I am super proud of how everyone did well,” reflected the hunter, who has an online store in which he offers products such as wallets, card holders and key chains made with iguana and python skin.

How did Burmese pythons get to the Everglades?



Since 1992, Florida has been invaded by Burmese pythons, which found the Everglades the perfect ecosystem to reproduce. These nonvenomous snakes began breeding in South Florida after Hurricane Andrew destroyed a reptile business.which allowed them to escape into the wild, collects Univision.

The discovery of the three-meter python was thanks to the dog Rougue, who was able to discover it among the swampy leaves. Photo: YouTube @PythonCowboy

Currently, these reptiles are considered a threat to local fauna and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), look for a way to contain and eliminate them. “They are eating our native mammals, birds and reptiles, which is obviously causing huge negative impacts on our Everglades ecosystem,” McKayla Spencer, FWC non-native fish and wildlife program coordinator, told Telemundo 51.