A restaurant with a unique concept will arrive in Florida in 2025which will not only offer a four-course dinner with a delicious menu, but will include a pirate show, acrobatics, animal tricks and an impressive set design worthy of an amusement park. All supervised by Dolly Parton.

The Tennessee singer announced that her restaurant, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, will be located at Pier Park in Panama City Beach, where he has already acquired a huge piece of land and will soon begin construction. “I am very excited to take this show to such a fantastic destination,” said the performer of songs like Jolene. “With pirates, mermaids, exciting acrobatics, pyrotechnics and even some songs of my own, it is a perfect show for all ages,” the composer also said in a statement.

The singer announced the opening of a branch of her restaurant in Florida. Photo: Instagram @piratesvoyagedinnershow

Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show has venues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which, according to the singer, are a success. “I knew Panama City Beach was the perfect place to open our third location,” the singer sharedwho turned 78 on January 19.

A million-dollar investment with Dolly Parton's restaurant in Florida



To build the enormous theater and restaurant that will house the third location of Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Dolly Parton will make an estimated investment of US$60,000,000. “Everyone knows I dream big, so we're going overboard with the details as we prepare everything, from the show to the four-course pirate feast to the exterior of the building itself,” she also explained. creator of educational programs such as Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The singer's vision for The Florida restaurant will be built into a 5,571.18 square meter covered theater, which will house more than 1,000 seats. The stage will house a 4.5 meter deep “lagoon” and the ships of the privateers Crimson and Sapphire, who will fight in a dramatic and entertaining battle.

According to the restaurant's official site, This new headquarters will also result in the creation of 300 new jobs for people in Panama City Beach. A talent search for the show's cast is expected to take place across the United States in the middle of this year.