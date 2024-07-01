Buying your own home has become a challenge for millions of Americans. Although housing prices have decreased in some cities, the reality is that, according to a report, There are people for whom the dream of becoming homeowners is practically impossible, especially in the state of Florida.

A study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that those earning minimum wage in Florida They are very far from the possibility of acquiring their own home.

And according to their conclusions, Florida is among the ten states that require a higher hourly wage if one intends to buy a house, according to the report cited by News Channel 8. In fact, minimum-income workers don’t earn enough to meet the costs of living in the Sunshine State.

In detail, they reported that The minimum wage in Florida is $12 per hour.which means insufficient because You would need to earn practically three times as much to pay for a home two-bedroom.

To arrive at that result, they calculated that the average cost of a home of that size is US$1,833 per month, which means that A person would need to earn around US$36 per hour to be able to afford it.

Even, Something even smaller is also beyond their capabilities.. A one-bedroom house would have an average monthly rental cost of US$1,525, which would mean that You would need to earn around US$29.33 per hour, well above the current minimum wage.

Based on this information, A person would need to work 98 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment. earning the minimum wage in Florida, and 117 hours per week for the two-bedroom home.

In that same sense, a report from the real estate company Zillow calculated that a person who earns an annual income of around US$382,802 You would need to save for 16 years just to be able to afford the down payment. average in the Tampa area which is US$181,195.

People who earn the minimum wage are not able to buy a house. Photo:iStock Share

Florida cities where home prices have dropped

Despite Florida continues to be one of the states in which homes are most expensive, according to a company analysis Realtorin some cities prices have gone down.

After comparing the results of 50 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, they found that in the following cities in Florida today it is slightly more feasible to buy a home. However, property prices remain quite high.

Miami:The median home price is $439,000 and the year-over-year percentage change was -11.2 percent.