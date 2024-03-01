In a controversial move, a Florida Senate committee endorsed bill SB1174, introduced by Republican Senator Blaise Ingloglia, prohibiting the acceptance of community identification documents issued to immigrants without legal status by cities and counties in the state. The initiative has triggered strong rejection from activist groups that defend the rights of immigrants.

The measure, which has received criticism, could significantly affect the migrant community in Florida. The proposal, if approved, would limit the access of people without legal status to essential municipal services, such as public transportation, health care and education.

Leaders of the Florida Immigrant Coalition highlighted the importance of community identification cards so that those without a defined legal status can access basic services. As stated TelemundoThomas Kennedy, spokesman for the coalition, noted that the state legislature seeks to eliminate programs that have benefited hundreds or thousands of people in the state.

The proposed ban generated an immediate response from activists, who are already organizing to demonstrate in Tallahassee against the bill. The opposition to this measure seeks to protect the fundamental rights of the migrant community and promote inclusion in society.

Bill reflects the anti-immigrant stance of conservative sectors in Florida

SB1174 reflects the anti-immigrant stance that prevails in some sectors of Florida government. While Senator Ingloglia and other advocates argue that they seek to strengthen security, critics in the local legislature maintain that this measure will only contribute to the marginalization of the migrant community.

Activist groups plan protests in Tallahassee against proposed ban

Ban on accepting community ID cards could have significant consequences, affecting the quality of life of those who already face challenges due to their immigration status. Access to basic services would be restricted, potentially creating a wider gap between communities.

The bill is likely to pass, given the support of the Republican majority in the state legislature. However, the resistance and planned demonstrations indicate that the immigrant community and its advocates are determined to fight against this measure that they consider unjust. As of February of this year there are still no more updates.

How much does it cost to get a United States visa in Colombia this 2024?



Please note that there are different types of visas that are classified depending on the reason for your trip. For nonimmigrant visas, the U.S. Department of State decided to increase the value of some application fees.

As of June 17, 2023, an increase of $25 was effective in most categories (B1/B2). In the case of visas based on petitions (H, L, O, P, Q and R), the increase was 15 dollars, and for investor visas, 110 dollars were added to the amount. To date there has been no increase nor has another increase been announced for 2024.

With the adjustments made, the rates were as follows: