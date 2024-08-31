A group of Illegal immigrants were arrested in Florida for illegally harvesting thousands of pounds of palmetto berries, prompting local officials to harshly criticize Washington, DC, lawmakers for their “total and complete failure” to secure the US border.

According to the criteria of

The incident took place in Brevard County, where local sheriff Wayne Ivey announced in a video on Monday, August 26, that eight people were arrested in connection with the Theft of a shipment of approximately US$7,300 (equivalent to 30,000,000 Colombian pesos) in palmetto berries from a private propertyas detailed Fox News.

The suspects They loaded the harvest of more than 4,000 kilograms into the back of a moving truck of the U-Haul company. Of those arrested, four were migrants.

According to the aforementioned media, of the four immigrants arrested, Two of them were in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship, which prevents their immediate deportation. because they still have pending trial dates for justice to determine their immigration status. Among the thieves were those who had already been deported previously and They even had criminal records for other serious crimes.

The problem of undocumented immigrants in Florida

According to Sheriff Iveythe case is not only about the theft of berries, but reveals a deeper problem related to illegal immigrationas highlighted in a YouTube video from the official Brevard County Sheriff’s Office channel.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey harshly criticized the government for the situation of illegal immigrants. Photo:YouTube @BrevardSheriff Share

The officer expressed his frustration with the current system, noting that these people They will not be deported for theft or minor charges unless they commit violent crimes.

“This is a complete and total failure by Washington, DC, to allow the laws of our great nation to be enforced.”Sheriff Ivey lashed out, in line with the Republican positions of the Sunshine State authorities.