In this Christmas season there are many traditions that are kept alive, the placement of the decorations, the tree, the mistletoe and the cookie preparation. But when it comes to cooking, recipes vary depending on families and even the state where they are located. In the case of Florida, Google has revealed which are the most searched.
Cookies are a traditional touch to leave on Christmas Eve as a gift to thank Santa Claus for the presents under the tree. And it is so important that, according to information from Google Trends, During this season in the United States, searches for recipes for this dessert increase, although they vary by state.
In the case of Florida discovered that the most desired cookies of the season are Italian ones and the recipe is not complicated to follow, as shared by media such as News Channel 8 and People.
Ingredients and utensils:
- Two aluminum trays
- Christmas cookie cutters
- Cooling rack for cookies
- Decoration kit in case you want to personalize the cookies
- 2 1/2 cups wheat flour
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons yellow lemon zest
- 1 cup finely chopped almonds
- 140 grams of whole almonds
- 3 1/3 cups powdered sugar
Preparation:
Mix the flour, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla, lemon zest and chopped almonds until it forms a soft dough.
Add the whole almonds.
Divide the dough into three equal parts and flatten.
Roll the dough and wrap in plastic wrap.
Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 175°C.
Place the dough rolls on a greased tray and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
Let cool and then cut into Christmas shapes.
Place the cookies on a greased baking sheet and bake again for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp.
Favorite Cookies in Other US States
The information released by Google also exposes what are the most sought after Christmas cookies in the different states of the American Union. According to its report created with information from December 1 to 12, each state looks for different types and this is part of the list.
Alabama – Fruitcake Cookies
Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona – Christmas Cookies with Cake Mix
Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
California – Italian Christmas Cookies
Colorado – Mexican Christmas Cookies
Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies
District of Columbia – Vanillekipferl
Florida – Italian Christmas Cookies
Georgia – Italian Christmas Cookies
Hawaii – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
Idaho – Candy Cane Cookies
Illinois – Red Velvet Cookies
Indiana – Peppermint Christmas Cookies
Iowa – Peppermint Christmas Cookies
Kansas – Red Velvet Cookies
Kentucky – Red Velvet Cookies
Louisiana – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
Maine – Gingerbread Cookies
Maryland – Italian Wedding Cookies
Massachusetts – Chocolate Mint Cookies
Michigan – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Mississippi – Straw Christmas Cookies
Missouri – Grinch Christmas Cookie
Montana – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Nebraska – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Nevada – Gingerbread Cookies
New Hampshire – Peppermint Cookies
New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico – Mexican Christmas Cookies
New York – Ricotta Cookies
North Carolina – Raspberry Cookies
North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma – Christmas Ricotta Cookies
Oregon – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Pennsylvania – Italian Christmas Cookies
Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina – Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies
South Dakota – Spritz Cookies
Tennessee – Italian Christmas Cookies
Texas – Italian Christmas Cookies
Utah – Soft Gingerbread Cookies
Vermont – Italian Christmas Cookies
Virginia – Italian Christmas Cookies
Washington – Russian Tea Cakes
West Virginia – Cookies thumbprint
Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming – Italian Christmas Cookies
