In this Christmas season there are many traditions that are kept alive, the placement of the decorations, the tree, the mistletoe and the cookie preparation. But when it comes to cooking, recipes vary depending on families and even the state where they are located. In the case of Florida, Google has revealed which are the most searched.

Cookies are a traditional touch to leave on Christmas Eve as a gift to thank Santa Claus for the presents under the tree. And it is so important that, according to information from Google Trends, During this season in the United States, searches for recipes for this dessert increase, although they vary by state.

In the case of Florida discovered that the most desired cookies of the season are Italian ones and the recipe is not complicated to follow, as shared by media such as News Channel 8 and People.

Ingredients and utensils:

Two aluminum trays Christmas cookie cutters Cooling rack for cookies Decoration kit in case you want to personalize the cookies 2 1/2 cups wheat flour 3 eggs 1/2 cup butter 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons yellow lemon zest 1 cup finely chopped almonds 140 grams of whole almonds 3 1/3 cups powdered sugar

Preparation:

Mix the flour, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla, lemon zest and chopped almonds until it forms a soft dough.

Add the whole almonds.

Divide the dough into three equal parts and flatten.

Roll the dough and wrap in plastic wrap.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Place the dough rolls on a greased tray and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Let cool and then cut into Christmas shapes.

Place the cookies on a greased baking sheet and bake again for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp.​

Cookies are a seasonal tradition.

Favorite Cookies in Other US States

The information released by Google also exposes what are the most sought after Christmas cookies in the different states of the American Union. According to its report created with information from December 1 to 12, each state looks for different types and this is part of the list.

Alabama – Fruitcake Cookies

Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona – Christmas Cookies with Cake Mix

Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California – Italian Christmas Cookies

Colorado – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia – Vanillekipferl

Florida – Italian Christmas Cookies

Georgia – Italian Christmas Cookies

Hawaii – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

Idaho – Candy Cane Cookies

Illinois – Red Velvet Cookies

Indiana – Peppermint Christmas Cookies

Iowa – Peppermint Christmas Cookies

Kansas – Red Velvet Cookies

Kentucky – Red Velvet Cookies

Louisiana – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

Maine – Gingerbread Cookies

Maryland – Italian Wedding Cookies

Massachusetts – Chocolate Mint Cookies

Michigan – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi – Straw Christmas Cookies

Missouri – Grinch Christmas Cookie

Montana – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Nebraska – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Nevada – Gingerbread Cookies

New Hampshire – Peppermint Cookies

New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico – Mexican Christmas Cookies

New York – Ricotta Cookies

North Carolina – Raspberry Cookies

North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma – Christmas Ricotta Cookies

Oregon – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Pennsylvania – Italian Christmas Cookies

Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina – Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies

South Dakota – Spritz Cookies

Tennessee – Italian Christmas Cookies

Texas – Italian Christmas Cookies

Utah – Soft Gingerbread Cookies

Vermont – Italian Christmas Cookies

Virginia – Italian Christmas Cookies

Washington – Russian Tea Cakes

West Virginia – Cookies thumbprint

Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming – Italian Christmas Cookies