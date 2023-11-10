The weekend is here and those considering a beach getaway should know that There is a change in temperature for the state of Florida in this days. Although, positively, your hot experience could be more enjoyable.

Florida In recent days, it has been going through a wave of intense heat that, combined with the humidity, has generated a suffocating climate that not everyone can withstand. But according to experts in climatethis weekend could be different.

A cold front will arrive in Florida this weekend

In the coming days, with the arrival of a cold front, the so-called Sunshine State will likely experience increased cloudiness and even the possibility of some showers.

According to information from the Meteorological Service of USA (NWS) a cold front extends from the southern mid-Atlantic to the Southern Appalachians and is slowly moving toward the central Gulf Coast so Florida is expected to see increased humidity and rain.

Thanks to the situation, the high temperatures that had been experienced and had exceeded 78 degrees Fahrenheite, which were even close to reaching daily records, will drop significantly and in some areas will reach less than 50 degrees.

The Weather Channel reported that for Miami In particular, mostly clear skies are expected with a high temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Although on Sunday there could be some clouds and a 9 percent chance of rain.

But you will still be able to enjoy the beaches where maximum temperatures close to 80 degrees are expected, so the use of sunscreen will be essential. Likewise, the waves will be at moderate risk with light winds.

For the following week, according to the Fox climate report, temperatures will begin to rise reaching average or above 80 degrees with clear skies. Although towards the end of the week there is a 20 percent chance of rain, as well as colder temperatures.