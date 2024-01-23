In Florida, Senator Ileana García (R-Miami) proposed creating a “Defenders of Freedom Trust Fund” to finance former President Donald Trump's legal fees and other Florida presidential candidates facing “political discrimination.” The initiative called SB 1740 suggests raising a maximum of US$5,000,000 for victims of a “fake witch hunt”.

Supporters, like CFO Jimmy Patronis, They see Trump's legal proceedings as “political discrimination” and a “fake witch hunt”“. They argue the need to protect Florida candidates from such lawsuits.

The project proposes two sources of financing: voluntary contributions during the renewal of driver's licenses and legislative allocations. Governor Ron DeSantis has indicated he would veto the bill.

Detractors of the project criticize prioritizing Trump

Democrats, led by Nikki Fried, criticize the project for prioritizing Trump about the needs of Floridians in the midst of an affordability crisis and for neglecting issues such as housing, education and health care.

The fund would expire in July 2028 unless terminated sooner. Florida already allows voluntary contributions to several charities during driver's license renewals.

The former president, who is running for the Republican nomination for the November 5 presidential election in the United States, is subject to pending trials in cases of accounting falsification, illegitimate possession of classified material and attempts to annul the 2020 elections. This end of week, Governor DeSantis announced his resignation from his presidential aspirations, expressing his support for Trump.