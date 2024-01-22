The bill HB 1 advanced in the Florida House of Representatives with the aim of prohibiting access to social networks for minors under 16 years of age. The measure, which was supported by the House Judiciary Committee by a vote of 17-5, has generated intense debates about the role of the government and parents in regulating access to online platforms.

The essence of the bill prohibits social media companies from allowing minors under 16 to create new accounts or maintain existing ones. Additionally, it establishes a 90-day window for minors with existing accounts to submit age verification through an independent third party. Parents would also have the option to report accounts obtained by minors for deletion.

Bill sponsors defend 16-year-old age limit based on research suggesting social media's negative impact on children's mental health. However, representative Dianne Hart, an opponent of the proposal, questioned in statements collected by WFTV the lack of a parental consent option, pointing out the importance of involving parents in decisions related to their children's online activity.

In accordance with Florida's Voice NewsFacebook and Instagram parent company Meta, expressed opposition to the bill. Argues the measure does not adequately empower parents and lacks strong standards for managing teens' online activity.. Citing a survey of Pew Research Center indicating that 81 percent of American adults support the need for parental consent, Meta suggests that the proposal may not align with mainstream public opinion.

This bill is also inserted into a broader context, as eight additional bills are mentioned related to the protection of minors on social networks. The proposal has generated debate in the local Legislature about the effectiveness of government regulations in this area and whether parents should be the main decision makers in their children's online lives.

The discussion focuses not only on regulatory aspects but also on how to balance the protection of minors with individual freedom and parental involvement in the digital age.