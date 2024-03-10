Although Florida has some of the strictest laws for immigrants, this state continues to be one of the most attractive to settle. In fact, one city ​​in Miami Dade County has begun to show effects due to the immigration crisis. Public services, rising prices, transportation and other factors have been impacted by the situation.

The residents of Hialeah, the second largest city in Miami-Dade County, have seen an increasing number of immigrants arrive, mainly Cubans. Although this destination has always been among the favorites for migrants of that nationality, Recently citizens have denounced that the city is being transformed and not exactly in a positive way.

Among the complaints, documented by the media CNN, There is the increasing number of cars on the streets. Although it was usually quick and easy to get around this city, there is more and more traffic, stated a citizen who, she said, has lived in the county for 40 years and had never seen anything similar.

In this regard, Mayor Esteban Bovo told the media that they are also seeing a significant impact on public services. “We do see some things that worry us. The increase in apartment rents, the traffic, many kids arriving at schools.”

Although the presence of migrants is not uncommon in the area, according to authorities, the number has grown very significantly in recent years. In the mayor's opinion, Of the number of Cuban migrants who arrive in the country, between 50 and 70 percent end up in South Florida, and half of them in Hilaleah.

One of the most pressing problems of the situation is that apartment rents have been rising, due to growing demand and, considering that the majority of immigrants do not have jobs, many have been forced to stay in places such as containers, warehouses and parking lots.

Hialeah has been home to tens of thousands of Cubans since the 1960s. Photo:Time Share

Why is this Florida county so attractive to Cubans?

The authorities, and the Hialeah community itself, have already have detected that the majority of the migrants who settle in the area are of Cuban origin, and the reasons for this indicate that the situation will not change.

According to those interviewed by cnnthe reason is that More and more people are coming to the place where their family already lives. On the other hand, others point out that wherever you go there are people who speak Spanish. “It's a place more similar to Cuba, maybe that's why everyone comes here,” said one of the residents who, he noted, has made a life in the county for years.

Although it might seem like an attractive area, given the panorama the mayor warned: “This is not New York, this is not California, it is not a big city that maybe they can take on all the burden.” Along the same lines, he assured that They have had to allocate resources to deal with the immigration crisis that could worsen.