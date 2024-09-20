Florida voters will have the opportunity on November 5, 2024 in addition to participating in the presidential elections, deciding on Amendment 4, a proposal that seeks to guarantee the right to abortion before the viability of the fetus or when necessary to protect the health of the patient.

Currently, the law of Florida bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancya limit that has been harshly criticized for its restrictive nature. This regulation, in force since May 2024, replaced the previous legislation that allowed abortion up to the 15th week of gestation.

Amendment 4, introduced by pro-abortion groups such as the Floridians Protecting Freedomintends reverse these restrictions and guarantee access to abortion before fetal viability.

According to the group, which advocates to protect women’s reproductive rights in Florida, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the health care provider.”

With more than 84,000 abortions performed in Florida in 2023according to the Charlotte Lozier Institutethe state has become a key destination for those seeking this procedure in the southeastern United States.

The debate over Amendment 4 has also had repercussions at the national level. In at least 11 states, including New York, Arizona and Colorado have introduced similar measures for the 2024 general elections.

What anti-abortion groups in Florida are saying ahead of the November vote

However, the proposal met with strong opposition.. As detailed by the The Americas Newspaper, One of the most visible groups in the campaign against Amendment 4 is Created Equala pro-life organization that launched television and internet advertisements.

Among the testimonies that stand out is that of Claire Culwell, a Texas activist who survived an attempted abortion, while her twin sister did not. Culwell warns about the “dangers” of the amendment, arguing that it could lead to abortions at advanced stages of pregnancy.

Mark Harrington, president of the organization, is one of the most critical voices, stating that the approval of The amendment would make Florida a “destination for violent abortions” and would eliminate regulations that he says ensure women’s safety.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops also joined in the criticismnoting that the proposal would allow abortion even when the fetus can feel pain and would eliminate regulations such as parental consent.