Although Florida stands out in the United States for having incredible beaches and bodies of water for tourists, the authorities They often warn about the presence of reptilesespecially of alligators. So that people avoid putting themselves in danger and know where they can find these types of animals, the AZ Animals site created a list of the waters most “infested” by these animals in the state.

The “animal encyclopedia,” as it describes itself, published this report in November on the “the second state with the largest number of alligators in the United States”, with 1,300,000 copies of this type.

The 5 lakes with the most alligators in Florida

In fifth place, AZ Animals distinguished the Myakka River, which extends 15 kilometers from Hardee-Manatee County to Port Charlotte. There, there are a total of 239 alligators.

Then, the list appears Withlacoochee River, which is located from Green Swamp to the Gulf of Mexico. It is 226 kilometers long and registers a number of 596 alligators.

In third place, a body of water from Monroe County, the Harney Riverof only 16 kilometers, but with a high number of reptiles: 1,579.

Second on the list is the kissimmee river, extended from East Lake Tohopekaliga to Lake Okeechobee. In 215 kilometers, record 2,387 alligators.

With almost double the number of this type of specimens than the second in the classification, the St. Johns Riverthe leader of the list that has 5,109 reptiles in the more than 498 kilometers that extend from St. Johns Marsh to Jacksonville.

What to do in the presence of an alligator

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) provides some recommendations for those who have an encounter with an alligator. Among them, he suggests: