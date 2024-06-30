According to the criteria of

Specifically, the analysis points to Hialeah and Miami are the cities in Florida where Spanish is spoken the most. While Laredo, Brownsville – Harlingen, San Antonio, El Paso and McAllen are the regions of Texas with higher percentage of Spanish speakers. For its part, Downtown and Los Angeles are cities in California where Spanish is spoken the most, both regions with more than 40 percent Spanish-speaking population.

Taking these data into account, it can be deduced that Texas is the state with the most cities where a high percentage of the population speaks Spanish, highlighting Laredo, a region where more than 90 percent of the inhabitants speak the language.

Florida, Texas or California: Which state has the most Latinos?

In Laredo, Texas more than 90% of the population speaks Spanish. Photo:X (@cityoflaredo) Share

According to the latest data available from the Census Bureau, as of July 2023, A total of 22,610,726 Latinos reside in Florida. That is, 27.4 percent of the state’s total population. On the other hand, During the same period, a total of 30,503,301 Latinos were registered in Texas. This figure represents 39.8 percent of the total population. Finally, the same database shows that A total of 38,965,193 Latinos reside in Californiameaning that this sector represents 40.4 percent of the population, this being the state with the highest number of Hispanics, of the three compared.

What are the living conditions of Latinos in California?

According to a study by the University of California (UCLA) Institute of Latino Politics and Policy, published in 2022the most proliferating nationalities of Latinos residing in California are: Mexican, Salvadoran, Guatemalan and Puerto Rican.

In this regard, the Public Policy Institute of California points out that due to the decrease in immigration, Hispanic residents of California are increasingly citizens born in the United States or naturalized. Which in turn means that two-thirds of California Hispanics are native-born and 41 percent of the rest are citizens, for an overall citizenship rate of 81 percent.

“Foreign immigration to California was once overwhelmingly Hispanic, but now only one in four immigrants comes from Latin America. In fact, non-citizens are now slightly more common among Asian Californians than among Hispanic Californians,” the institution notes.

On the other hand, the same organization mentions in one of its recent reports that Latino Californians have lower educational levels, homeownership, and income than many other racial or ethnic groups, But socioeconomic status has improved among those born in the United States.