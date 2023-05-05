From this Monday, Florida became the only US state where rape of a minor could be punished with the death penalty.

This after the governor of the state, Ron DeSantis will sign a bill approved by the state Congress that elevates it to “capital crime” rape of a child under 12 and allows prosecutors to seek that type of punishment.

The law, which would enter into force from October this year, also establishes a minimum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for those who sexually abuse these minors.

Under the measure, prosecutors seeking the death penalty for offenders will first have to establish two additional criteria: that the rapist already has a record for sexual abuse in the past and that he had some type of custody. In other words, the maximum penalty would apply to repeat offenders and people in a position of power over the minor.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The law, and this was recognized by both lawmakers and DeSantis himself, is unconstitutional at this time and therefore most likely it will be temporarily blocked until it reaches the Supreme Court of Justice, that he would have the last word.

The United States is one of the few countries in the world where the death penalty is still permitted. This thanks to a ruling from this same court that reinstated it since 1976. But not all states contemplate it. To date there are 27 states in the country where it is allowed and another 23 where it is not.

Where it is allowed punishment is reserved for those who commit a “capital crime.” Although that category includes offenses such as treason or kidnapping of an authority, in practice it is reserved only for those sentenced for homicide.

In fact, in 2008 the Court formally ruled on the matter when ruling, precisely, on the rape of a minor in the state of Louisiana.

The previous year, a jury in that state authorized the application of the death penalty against Patrick Kennedy for having raped his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

Although the Supreme Court had already established in a previous judgment that the rape of an adult could not be punished with the maximum penalty, there had been no pronouncement in the case of a minor.

In a divided sentence (5-4), the Court at that time blocked the execution of Kennedy, arguing that the death penalty could not be applied in cases where the victim had not perished.

Since then, the precedent has been that it is not constitutional to execute someone if the crime of which they are accused is not aggravated by murder.

In the US, capital punishment is reserved only for those convicted of murder.

Defense attorneys and social workers who handle children’s cases agreed with the Court’s ruling, arguing that victims of child sexual abuse may be less willing to speak up if their attacker – who in many cases is a family member – is to be executed.

Others, such as the Center for Information on the Death Penalty, also argued that child molesters would be more inclined to kill their victims if they knew they were facing the death penalty for their crimes.

But according to DeSantis, the court “was wrong” in that sentence and therefore what the approved law basically seeks is to amend that error.

In Florida we believe that the worst crimes deserve the worst punishment

The governor’s bet is that the current court, where the Conservatives hold a 6-3 majority, could reverse that precedent and allow Florida and other states to expand the criteria for capital punishment.



“This bill establishes a procedure to be able to challenge that precedent. In Florida we believe that the worst crimes deserve the worst punishment,” DeSantis said.

The law establishes that the death sentences that are decreed while the Supreme Court rules could be reversed in the event that the highest court does not agree with them.

The new measure approved in Florida is added to another initiative approved this year and signed by DeSantis that also modifies the scope of the death penalty in the state.

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida.

A provision went into effect last month that removes the requirement for unanimous jury verdicts during the sentencing phase of capital cases.

Under this new standard it is established that it is only necessary that 8 of the 12 members of the jury agree when it comes to decreeing the death penalty, one of the lowest thresholds in the entire country.

The change was unleashed after a jury fail to reach a unanimous death penalty verdict against Nikolas Cruz, the youth who murdered 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2017.

It is speculated that DeSantis is close to launching his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential elections and his strong hand against child molesters and other criminals are part of a political platform with which he wants to seduce the most conservative voters in the country.

And that includes other topics that resonate a lot among this population, such as the new measures that are about to be approved to stop illegal immigration into the state, the prohibition of books that have sexual or racial content in schools, opposition to the discussion of gender identity issues with minors and the elimination of mentions of climate change and environmental protection in public procurement.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68