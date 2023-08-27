Florida supermarket shooting leaves several dead; shooter was shot

At least four people died this Saturday during a shooting at a store in Jacksonvillenorth of Florida (USA), according to local media.

Donna Deegan, the mayor of Jacksonville, said there were “multiple deaths.”

“This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much, but these mass shootings are really hard to bear,” he told the channel. News4JAX.

The shooting occurred on this Saturday, August 26, in the afternoon, and the alleged shooter was killed, television indicated. FOX 30.

According to the report received by this outlet, a special forces SWAT team was seen near a dollar general store in the area and working on a possible confrontation involving an armed suspect who was holed up inside the store.

News in development…

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE