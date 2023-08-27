Sunday, August 27, 2023
Florida supermarket shooting leaves several dead; shooter was shot

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in World
Florida supermarket shooting leaves several dead; shooter was shot

Florida supermarket shooting leaves several dead; shooter was shot

Florida supermarket shooting.

Photo:

Twitter: @newstongue

Florida supermarket shooting.

“There are multiple deaths,” said the mayoress of the American town.

At least four people died this Saturday during a shooting at a store in Jacksonvillenorth of Florida (USA), according to local media.

Donna Deegan, the mayor of Jacksonville, said there were “multiple deaths.”

“This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much, but these mass shootings are really hard to bear,” he told the channel. News4JAX.

The shooting occurred on this Saturday, August 26, in the afternoon, and the alleged shooter was killed, television indicated. FOX 30.

According to the report received by this outlet, a special forces SWAT team was seen near a dollar general store in the area and working on a possible confrontation involving an armed suspect who was holed up inside the store.

News in development…

*With information from EFE

