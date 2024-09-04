Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has sued the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden for failing to provide information about policies that allow the release of criminal immigrants from U.S. prisons.

The attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit Tuesday (3) in a Florida federal court, alleging that the government failed to respond to the state’s formal request in March about the reasons preventing the deportation of immigrants who served their sentences in Florida prisons.

In a statement, Moody noted that the current White House administration refuses to deport dangerous illegal immigrants when they are released from prison, adding that their failure to comply with his request reflects their “failure to deliver documents demonstrating this dangerous and illegal plan in a timely manner.”

When Moody made the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in March of this year, he emphasized that the federal government “has full knowledge” that prisoners from other countries are entering the United States across the border.

“We demand to know the reasons why the Biden administration is releasing illegal alien criminals from U.S. prisons directly into the interior, instead of deporting them back to their home country,” he questioned at the time.

In the lawsuit, Moody seeks a preliminary injunction to see records showing discussions between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the federal prisons bureau, and specifically whether ICE officials refused to take custody of immigrants released from prison.

Moody even referred to recent reports of an alleged acquisition of a residential condominium in Colorado by a “foreign criminal gang,” referring to the transnational Tren de Aragua faction, an allegation that was denied by local police, despite videos circulating on social media that point to the faction’s activities in the state.

Aurora Police Department (APD) Interim Chief Heather Morris told reporters that “gang members did not take over” The Edge of Lowry condominium complex, located on the Aurora-Denver border.

“I’m not saying there aren’t gang members who don’t live in this community,” Morris said.