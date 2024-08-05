A teenager died near the town of Fanning Springs after a tree fell on one of the trailers in a trailer park, WCJB reported. NBC News reported on a weather-related car crash in Dixie County in which two people died, including a child.

“Debby” has been causing strong winds and heavy rain in the southern United States since the early hours of the morning (local time). According to the US weather service, the storm will move towards the states of Georgia and South Carolina during the course of the day. Severe weather warnings have been issued for the entire region. There are particular concerns about potentially severe flooding.

Hurricane Debby has not only brought heavy winds and rain to Florida, but also cocaine worth more than a million dollars (910,000 euros). The waves whipped up by the hurricane washed up 25 tightly sealed packages of the drug on the southernmost tip of the US state, as senior border patrol officer Samuel Briggs announced on Monday on the online service X.

An unnamed finder discovered the cocaine packages with a total weight of 31.7 kilograms on a beach in the Florida Keys and reported the find to the authorities.

#Florida #Storm #Debby #reaches #southern #USA #dead