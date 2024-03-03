Almost everywhere in the United States and the world, there is a consensus that taxes are necessary to run the various services in a community. In the case of Florida, almost three decades ago, a community investment tax was approved half-cent, with the intention of paying for everything from libraries to a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the Authorities are reconsidering the situation and will discuss among the inhabitants whether or not they want to continue investing that money.

Through 2022, the tax has generated more than $2,000,600,000 for fire stations, libraries, parks, roads, public services and other wide-ranging projects. Although, according to the media Tampa Bay Times, The half-cent tax went mainly to schools and Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. Now, Hillsborough County commissioners don't seem so convinced that it's necessary to allocate the money to those areas.

Although it does not expire until the end of 2026, County officials are questioning what the new version of the sales tax will look like which will soon be voted on in a referendum on the ballot in November. Which, in the opinion of some, will have negative effects for schools and sports stadiums.

Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Ken Hagan noted that while commissioners have not yet taken an official position, it appears Yes, they will put this contribution approved in 1995 up for discussion., without taking into account the Tampa sports authority or the school district. For this reason, The academic community plans to press to continue benefiting from the tax.

According to local media, The school board gets 25 percent of the tax revenue, which is equivalent to about US$655,000,000, funds that have been used to build different campuses such as Riverview High, Shields Middle and Davis Elementary schools. Likewise, the school district invested around US$176,000,0000 in school renovations and new buses.

The county upgraded the buses with the tax.

Florida schools not only want to keep the tax, but increase it

Given the possibility that they will no longer be beneficiaries of the half-cent tax in the county, school board is being scheduled to ask voters not only for the tax to stay, but to increase it to be able to pay teachers and other operating costs.

Some school board members say that if they do not have access to these resources will have greater difficulties than today to build enough schools and keep up with the growth of the student community, although the outlook is not encouraging for them. A school property tax referendum similar to the one currently being considered failed in 2022. Commissioners will take up the tax issue at a meeting on March 6.