Singer Pink said she would give fans 2,000 free copies of books “banned” by schools in Florida during her concerts this week.

The decision would have been motivated by the fact that, according to data, Florida has banned more books than any other US state: the ban specifically concerns those texts relating to themes such as sexuality, gender identity, slavery. This is the singer’s comment: “It’s exasperating, it’s censorship.” And she adds, in a statement released by Pen America: «Books were a joy to me when I was a child, and that’s why I’m not willing to stand by and watch them be banned in schools. It is not possible for the authorities to target anti-racist books, or to take action against LGBTQ+ authors and authors of color.”

In particular, the books that will be distributed at the next concerts, in Miami and Sunrise, address themes such as slavery and same-sex families; Furthermore, according to Pen America, almost half of Florida’s school districts have received requests to ban certain books. The authorities, however, denied these data, reiterating their desire to limit the circulation, in schools, of contents considered inappropriate: governor DeSantis defined the news as “a hoax”, but stated that he wanted to support an educational system “free from any form of sexualization and content inappropriate for the age of the students, which does not violate state educational standards”. The Florida government has in fact recently introduced some laws relating to the need to protect students from the “forcing of sexual ideology”: such as the “Don’t say gay” law, which provides that children should not receive any teaching about sexuality sexual orientation or gender identity, or a law, introduced last year, which stipulates that school books must be approved by a specialist who has received specific training by public education authorities.