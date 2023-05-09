Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed three laws on Monday aimed at curbing the “evil influence of the Chinese Communist Party” in the state, including a rule banning the use of the TikTok app in public offices and universities. .

“We believe that any utility these apps have is clearly outweighed by the benefit the Chinese Communist Party derives from data extraction and the ability to collect information,” the governor said during a news conference following the signing of the legislative package in the city of Brooksville, in the west of the state.

Law SB 258 prohibits the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from running on public wireless internet networks and on publicly owned mobile devices.

Last month, the Board of Governors of the state’s public universities passed an emergency regulation banning TikTok, as well as WeChat, Tencent QQ, VKontakte and Kaspersky apps.

The three laws signed on Monday, which were approved during the session that ended last Friday, seek to break the influence not only of China, but also of other considered “hostile countries”, such as Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba , Syria and North Korea, explained DeSantis, a possible Republican candidate for the US presidency in the 2024 elections.

SB 264 prevents these countries and their agents from purchasing land within a 10-mile radius of military bases, farmland, and critical state infrastructure, and prohibits companies linked to these countries from entering into agreements with the Florida government.

SB 846, on the other hand, prevents universities from entering into agreements with these same countries, including receiving funds and gifts.

“Today we are truly recognizing the threat and taking action” against “America’s number one geopolitical threat,” the governor said.

More projects

Last Friday, the Florida legislature ended its session by passing a record $117 billion budget, ending a legislative cycle in which a series of bills passed with DeSantis’ endorsement.

Over 60 days of sessions, the Republican majority in both chambers legislated on issues such as abortion, immigration, sexuality and gender identity, education and firearms, issues that, for the Democratic opposition, were motivated by the “political agenda”. of the governor.