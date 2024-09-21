What he thought would be a great adventure in his life ended up becoming a great disappointment when Jenny Phenix She was kicked off a luxury cruise ship after making several complaints via WhatsApp.

According to the criteria of

The 68-year-old woman told the media Telegraph that paid to be able to be part of the passengers on a three-year cruise around the world which was to visit 425 destinations in 147 countries. However, the ship’s owner had access to a series of private messages relating to complaints about the trip and decided that he would no longer be able to board.

According to his statements, which have gone viral, Phenix decided to liquidate various businesses and sell many of his positions over the past eighteen months hoping to embark on an adventure to see the world. However, began to experience various problems related to his trip, including a delay of months.

His case refers specifically to the maiden voyage of the Villa Vie Odysse cruise shipand arrived in England in May and, according to the itinerary, was due to set sail on the 15th. However, the cruise was taken to Ireland and the date was rescheduled for the 30th.

Other problems with the vessel were subsequently discovered and, as a result, lost his certification as he was inactive for four years during the pandemic. Thus, the delays have continued for almost four months now.

And that wasn’t the only bad news the mother of two received. He was also informed that the ship would no longer dock in Miami. where he planned to collect some of his belongings.

As if the above was not enough, the luxury cruise ship also informed him that They would have to house her in a temporary cabin because the crew was using the one she booked.

Of course, all the changes made the passenger angry and she decided to complain in WhatsApp groups, messages that, without suspecting it, reached the owner, so The company informed him that his reservation had been cancelled.

The reason given for not being able to board what was supposed to be the trip of his dreams was that he had displayed behavior that affected the morale of the community. The cruise ship even assured him that they had received more than a dozen formal complaints from other passengers due to Phenix constantly showing his displeasure. and negativity.

Kathy Villalba, the ship’s director of operations, told the outlet Telegraph that Phenix’s behavior had significantly affected the morale and well-being of the other passengers, so they were able to cancel their contract.

Jenny Phenix was kicked off a cruise ship for complaining about poor service. Photo:Facebook Jenny Phenix Share

How did private WhatsApp messages reach the owner of the cruise ship that ejected a female passenger?

Of course, the decision of the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise surprised Jenny Phenix who, in addition to feeling disappointed, wondered how the private messages had reached the owner of the company.

He stated that All the time it was about private conversations and he never posted anything on his social networks. Even other travelers complained about delays and other errors, although she admitted that she tended to be among the more openly annoying.

Phenix did not know who leaked the conversations, but The company insisted that he had breached the terms and conditions, so they cancelled his trip. and they have already returned part of their deposit.

It must be said that The woman purchased the Endless Horizons program that allows people to retire on a luxury cruise with unlimited travel for life, which initially costs US$300,000 and requires that interested parties pay at least half for their offer to be respected.

Finally, it should be mentioned that the Odyssey has already carried out some sea trials, but has still not received its new certification, so There is no confirmed date for the start of the three-year journey.