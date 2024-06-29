Working in a restaurant may not be a dream for many, especially when you have millions of followers on social media platforms and get paid for risqué content. However, Neyleen Ashley had good reasons for applying to Hooters, she didn’t expect to be denied.

The influencer from Florida It went viral on social media because she has had several breast augmentation surgeries with the intention of having the largest breasts in the United States. However, not everything went as expected, because in her last operation she had serious health problems due to one of the implants bursting.

But recently it also caught the attention of the internet due to its tries to work at Hooters and is rejected even though, in her opinion, she met all the physical requirements to become a waitress at the restaurant.

The reason she was interested in working at the chain is that her father, who had long since passed away, was a big Hooters fan. “When I was growing up, Hooters was one of our family’s favorite restaurants. After my father passed away, “For some reason it gave me joy and comfort to be at Hooters, it reminded me of him.”

She assured that for her Becoming a waitress at the restaurant was going to be a way to pay tribute to her father. But when the network discovered that around two years ago he had opened an OnlyFans account to cover the treatment of his father who had been diagnosed with end-stage renal failure, they rejected his request.

I dreamed of being a Hooters waitress since I was 5 years old

In an interview that Neyleen Ashley gave to the media Jam Press, shared that, dSince she was 5 years old, she dreamed of becoming a waitress at Hooters, because his father loved the chain.

Although, when I was a child I only joked about that possibility, When his father passed away, the desire to make that dream come true grew, but he couldn’t achieve it.

He said he followed the process just like anyone else, filling out his online application and then going to an interview with one of the managers where he basically talked about his life and the reasons why he wanted to work there. They told him He waited for a call to continue with his hiring process, but that never happened.

I affirm that The reason for the rejection was related to having an account on OnlyFans which made her feel like she had failed since she had intended to work there as a way to console herself after her father’s death.