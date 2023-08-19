Shakespeare to hell for a demented application of a law. Censorship is never a solution

Where can censorship and political correctness arrive in a country where war between pressure groups is the practice? Perhaps you can tell from this foreboding story of how society is changing for the worse. William Shakespearethe most important writer in the English language and one of the brilliant playwrights who changed the history of Western culture, is banned and censored in Florida schools. Why?



It’s easy to understand. The new law signed by the conservative governor Ron DeSantiswhich went into effect July 1, requires that if a school district finds material that contains “sexual conduct,” as defined by the state, it must “stop using the material for any level or age group for whom such use is inappropriate or unsuitable.” The state’s definition of “sexual conduct” includes actual or simulated intercourse, display or physical contact with the genitals, or any representation of a “sexual type”.

Schools must abandon consolidated methods for choosing which books to buy and teach and therefore in order to avoid legal disputes with parents, that they felt offended, they excluded some texts. The districts thus removed any books that include pornography or explicit sexual conduct within five days of discovery and until resolution of any complaint.

