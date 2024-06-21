According to the criteria of
Through the website SimplyHiredthe Sandcastle Cleaners company, which offers cleaning and disinfection services to a large group of clients, Posted the vacancy available for the position of house cleaner. The person who obtains the job must comply with the following obligations:
- Perform general cleaning tasks such as dusting, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming
- Disinfect and clean bathrooms, kitchens and common areas
- Take care of floor care, including sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming
- Adhere to cleaning schedules and procedures to complete cleaning before check-in time
Likewise, the company states that offers a salary from US$100 per daywith I work on weekends and one obligation of at least six hours per week. The work is in person, and the company notes that it “offers the opportunity to work in different environments, such as condominiums, cabins.”
Requirements to apply for work in Florida
If you are interested in the offer and are looking to apply, you must make sure that you meet the requirements established by the company, since they will only consider the profile that ideally fits. The conditions requested by the company are in the following list:
- Have your own reliable transportation and working cell phone
- Proven experience in cleaning or janitorial services
- Knowledge of cleaning procedures and cleaning products and equipment
- Ability to operate cleaning equipment effectively
- Great attention to detail and thoroughness in cleaning tasks
- Ability to work independently or as part of a team
