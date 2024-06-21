A renowned company based in Playa Miramar, within the state of Florida, United States, recently posted a job offer for the position of house cleaner with the possibility of earning from US$100 per day and without requiring studies.

The job opportunities in the United States They frequently appear on online job search portals, where employers post interesting proposals. One of them, recently published, It is available for the Miramar Beach area, north of the state of Florida..

Through the website SimplyHiredthe Sandcastle Cleaners company, which offers cleaning and disinfection services to a large group of clients, Posted the vacancy available for the position of house cleaner. The person who obtains the job must comply with the following obligations:

Perform general cleaning tasks such as dusting, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming

Disinfect and clean bathrooms, kitchens and common areas

Take care of floor care, including sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming

Adhere to cleaning schedules and procedures to complete cleaning before check-in time

Likewise, the company states that offers a salary from US$100 per daywith I work on weekends and one obligation of at least six hours per week. The work is in person, and the company notes that it “offers the opportunity to work in different environments, such as condominiums, cabins.”

Requirements to apply for work in Florida

If you are interested in the offer and are looking to apply, you must make sure that you meet the requirements established by the company, since they will only consider the profile that ideally fits. The conditions requested by the company are in the following list: