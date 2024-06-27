A company based in the state of Florida, United States, recently posted a job vacancy for the human resources area that considers people who know how to speak Spanish fluently, with the possibility of earning up to US$80,000 a year.

According to the criteria of

Through the online job search platform SimplyHiredthe company BC US LLCbased in the City of Immokalee, Posted a job opening for the position of Human Resources Partnerwhose primary responsibility is to align business objectives with employees and management.

In the published offer, the company establishes a series of Responsibilities and duties that the hired person will be in charge ofbetween those that highlight the following:

Set up weekly 1:1 meetings with supervisors and associate managers of the respective departments

Consult with supervisors and associate managers, providing HR guidance when appropriate

Analyze trends and metrics in partnership with the HR group to develop solutions, programs and policies

Contribute to the recruiting, interviewing and hiring process of qualified job applicants

Resolve complex employee relations problems together with the human resources manager

Identify training needs for business units

The company clarifies that the employee must perform other related tasks that are assigned to him, so the The aforementioned responsibilities are not the only ones you will have to fulfill.Benefits include a matching 401(k), dental insurance, employee assistance program, life insurance, health insurance, paid time off, career development assistance, and vision insurance.

The job offer has various benefits specified by the company. Photo:SimplyHired Share

Requirements to apply for work in Florida

Before accessing the website to share your resume, it is important to note that the company only considers candidates who fit the ideal profile, so you have to Make sure you meet the following requirements: