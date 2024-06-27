According to the criteria of
In the published offer, the company establishes a series of Responsibilities and duties that the hired person will be in charge ofbetween those that highlight the following:
- Set up weekly 1:1 meetings with supervisors and associate managers of the respective departments
- Consult with supervisors and associate managers, providing HR guidance when appropriate
- Analyze trends and metrics in partnership with the HR group to develop solutions, programs and policies
- Contribute to the recruiting, interviewing and hiring process of qualified job applicants
- Resolve complex employee relations problems together with the human resources manager
- Identify training needs for business units
The company clarifies that the employee must perform other related tasks that are assigned to him, so the The aforementioned responsibilities are not the only ones you will have to fulfill.Benefits include a matching 401(k), dental insurance, employee assistance program, life insurance, health insurance, paid time off, career development assistance, and vision insurance.
Requirements to apply for work in Florida
Before accessing the website to share your resume, it is important to note that the company only considers candidates who fit the ideal profile, so you have to Make sure you meet the following requirements:
- Have a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or related area: preferably a master’s degree
- At least 5 years of progressive experience in HR
- SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certification is highly desirable
- Be aware of labor laws, regulations and best practices
- Possess excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills
- Have verbal and written communication skills
- Proficiency in HRIS systems and MS Office Suite and ADP
- Have excellent time management skills with a demonstrated ability to meet deadlines
- Have organizational skills and attention to detail
#Florida #seeks #Latino #workers #juicy #annual #salary #apply
Leave a Reply