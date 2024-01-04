Florida legislators approved the modification of the legal start time of daily classes in public middle and high schools. The new law establishes that high schools will not be able to start before 8:30 am, while middle schools must wait until 8 am to start their academic activities. However, the implementation of these changes will not be immediate, as school districts are given until fall 2026 to adjust to these new regulations.

Until now, only 15 of the state's 67 school districts have made changes to their schedules, and some of them had already adjusted their schedules before the law was passed. However, many districts face obstacles to implementing these changes, such as a shortage of bus drivers.

In the Tampa Bay region, Hillsborough County led the way by adjusting its schedules five years ago, while Pinellas County considered the possibility in 2018 but did not act due to costs. In 2021, parents in Pasco County suggested the change due to a lack of bus drivers, but start times remained unchanged.

The logistical challenges of implementing the change in entry times in Florida schools

Although some districts, such as Pinellas and Pasco, are evaluating options to comply with the new law by fall 2024, they face logistical challenges. The shortage of bus drivers is one of the biggest obstaclesand the lack of existing personnel in Pasco makes implementation according to the original schedule difficult.

In the case of Pasco, the lack of drivers, especially after cutting routes, has led to consideration of a more realistic target for autumn 2025. In Pinellas, where there is already a driver shortage, the discussion is postponed to address previous problems.

(We also recommend: The Florida city named one of the most 'fun' in the United States)

The deadline for the implementation of the entry time change is in the fall of 2026

Larger districts, such as Pinellas and Pasco, face additional challenges due to the difficulty in implementing schedule changes in large, densely populated areas. The current driver shortage poses problems for the necessary recruitment.

In accordance with Tampa Bay Times, faced with these challenges, school board President Laura Hine has been actively involved in scheduling discussions for years. Officials are seeking advice from districts that have already made similar changes to their schedules to prepare and overcome any public backlash.