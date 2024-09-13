According to the criteria of

As detailed News Channel 8 In a report, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a closing the school after receiving such a threatso no one can enter or leave the property. There are already officers at the establishment who are checking the students. and their personal belongings, searching for possible firearms or other dangerous items.

“No one is allowed to enter or exit Newsome High School at this time”police said in a statement, advising parents not to try to pick up their children from school because they will not be able to access it. They were told to park at the Shops of Fishhawk across the street, as officers are working at the scene to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

In a video shared on social media, Sheriff Chad Chronister said all students and staff at the school are safe and that His agents were working to reunite parents with their children.

The recent shooting in Georgia left four dead. Photo:EFE Share

The recent precedent of the school shooting in Georgia

Florida school shooting threat gains more resonance after Georgia suffers a Tragic episode at Apalachee High School last Wednesday, September 4th.

This tragic event had as its protagonist Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student who killed two teachers and two students with an AR-15 rifle belonging to his father, which he could have easily accessed at home, as detailed CNN. Gray claimed the lives of 14-year-old student Mason Schermerhorn; Christian Angulo, also 14; Christina Irimie, 53, who was a math teacher; and Richard Aspinwall, 39, who also taught math in addition to coaching football.